Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) Issued By Imperial Capital

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bonanza Creek Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of BCEI stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $392.61 million, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.26. Bonanza Creek Energy has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $26.75.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $60.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.12 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 50.70% and a return on equity of 16.10%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 460.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

