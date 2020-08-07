Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Cedar Fair, L.P. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cedar Fair in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.90) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($2.76). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($9.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.74) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.12). Cedar Fair had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 159.40%. The business had revenue of $6.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Cedar Fair’s revenue was down 98.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FUN. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co cut Cedar Fair to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

FUN stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $64.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day moving average is $33.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Six Columns Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,210,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the second quarter worth $4,607,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 64.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 388,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 152,525 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the first quarter worth $1,436,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the second quarter worth $2,125,000. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

