Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for ChannelAdvisor Corp Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:ECOM)

ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of ChannelAdvisor in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. B. Riley also issued estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ECOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ChannelAdvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.90.

ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.30 and a beta of 1.03. ChannelAdvisor has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $22.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.32 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 9.14%. ChannelAdvisor’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

In other news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $681,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 403,226 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,970.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

