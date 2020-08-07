Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (CVE:XBC) Decreased by Analyst

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (CVE:XBC) – Research analysts at Beacon Securities decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Xebec Adsorption in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Beacon Securities analyst A. Shaath now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Xebec Adsorption’s FY2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on XBC. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. M Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.27. Xebec Adsorption has a 12-month low of C$1.23 and a 12-month high of C$4.69. The firm has a market cap of $425.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 545.00.

Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.81 million.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas purification, generation, and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas/renewable natural gas, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen markets. It operates through three segments: Clean Technology, Industrial Compressed Air and Gas Treatment, and Oil and Gas.

