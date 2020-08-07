Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Hamilton Lane Inc Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s FY2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

HLNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hamilton Lane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $72.17 on Friday. Hamilton Lane has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $76.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.28 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,882,000 after acquiring an additional 29,020 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 0.6% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 432,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 67.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after buying an additional 55,836 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 23.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 10,142 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

