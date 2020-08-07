Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Issued By William Blair

Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Leidos in a report issued on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.20. William Blair also issued estimates for Leidos’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.21 EPS.

LDOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.31.

LDOS opened at $91.01 on Friday. Leidos has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. Leidos had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $61,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,121.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $283,545.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,266.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Leidos by 496.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Leidos by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

