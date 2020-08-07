Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for SBA Communications Co. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SBA Communications in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.17. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SBA Communications’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.79 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.82 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SBAC. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.75.

SBAC opened at $307.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.33. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $205.20 and a 1-year high of $323.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 0.41.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.85). SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $507.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 157.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 725.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SBA Communications news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 67,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.16, for a total transaction of $21,387,669.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,946,011.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 26,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.70, for a total transaction of $8,328,934.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,003 shares of company stock worth $65,837,873 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

