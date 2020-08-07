Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) Issued By Piper Sandler

SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for SeaSpine in a report released on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.35). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SeaSpine’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

SPNE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on SeaSpine in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded SeaSpine from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of SPNE opened at $14.03 on Friday. SeaSpine has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $11.36.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.20. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 29.03% and a negative net margin of 30.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPNE. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SeaSpine by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SeaSpine by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,957 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SeaSpine by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 14,758 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SeaSpine during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SeaSpine by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John B. Henneman III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,458 shares in the company, valued at $906,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

