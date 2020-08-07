Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Welbilt, Inc Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) – KeyCorp upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Welbilt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Welbilt’s FY2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WBT. CL King began coverage on Welbilt in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Shares of Welbilt stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. Welbilt has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The firm has a market cap of $977.77 million, a PE ratio of 179.75 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Welbilt by 25.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,093,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,910 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Welbilt by 8.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,725,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,244,000 after acquiring an additional 375,909 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Welbilt by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,876,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,425,000 after acquiring an additional 63,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after buying an additional 140,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 15.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,190,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after buying an additional 160,822 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

