Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Five9 Inc Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Five9 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Kurtz now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.04). KeyCorp has a “Hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Five9’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $99.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on Five9 from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Five9 from $108.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Five9 from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.60.

Five9 stock opened at $127.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4,276.67 and a beta of 0.76. Five9 has a one year low of $50.73 and a one year high of $131.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 5.54.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,276 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $2,243,108.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,176 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total value of $124,503.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 106,648 shares in the company, valued at $11,290,823.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,783 shares of company stock worth $12,612,472. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Five9 by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Five9 by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Five9 by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

