Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Gartner Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:IT)

Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Gartner in a report released on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gartner’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.39. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Gartner’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.33.

NYSE IT opened at $130.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.12 and a 200-day moving average of $123.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.45. Gartner has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $165.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,599 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $307,305.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,701.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 900 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.54, for a total value of $115,686.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,822.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Gartner by 20.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 694,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,117,000 after purchasing an additional 116,372 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the first quarter worth $466,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Gartner during the first quarter worth $9,641,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 13.8% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 49.7% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.