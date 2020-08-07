Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Iamgold Corp Issued By Cormark (NYSE:IAG)

Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Analysts at Cormark upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Iamgold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. Cormark has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Iamgold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Get Iamgold alerts:

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Iamgold had a negative net margin of 37.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on IAG. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Iamgold from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price target on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, CSFB set a $3.25 target price on shares of Iamgold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.22.

Shares of IAG stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.08. Iamgold has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $5.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Iamgold during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Iamgold during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Iamgold during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Iamgold during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.