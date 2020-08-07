Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for iCAD Inc Issued By Colliers Secur. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) – Equities researchers at Colliers Secur. issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for iCAD in a report issued on Wednesday, August 5th. Colliers Secur. analyst G. Mannheimer forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 109.82% and a negative net margin of 69.88%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. iCAD has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $15.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iCAD by 686.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iCAD by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in iCAD in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iCAD in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in iCAD in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 181,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,327. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

