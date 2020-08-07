Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for ICF International Inc Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for ICF International in a report issued on Wednesday, August 5th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. William Blair also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $353.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.45 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 11.05%. ICF International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ICFI. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of ICF International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ICF International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ICF International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Shares of ICFI opened at $70.99 on Friday. ICF International has a 52 week low of $47.75 and a 52 week high of $95.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.49%.

In related news, Director Randall Mehl bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.38 per share, with a total value of $209,520.00. 4.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 21.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 6.3% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 329,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,333,000 after buying an additional 19,395 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 1,968.8% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,109,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,825,000 after buying an additional 3,911,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of ICF International in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICF International

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.