Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Itron, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Itron in a report released on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Itron’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ITRI. Raymond James cut their target price on Itron from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $88.50 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Itron from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $65.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Itron has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $88.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.47. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.23. Itron had a positive return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $113,818.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,800.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $25,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,240 shares of company stock valued at $349,241. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Itron by 2,944.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Itron in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Itron by 331.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Itron by 39.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

