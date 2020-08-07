Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for SeaSpine Holdings Corp Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:SPNE)

SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of SeaSpine in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.52). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SeaSpine’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.20. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 29.03% and a negative net margin of 30.01%.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on SeaSpine in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of SeaSpine from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of SeaSpine stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.36. SeaSpine has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $16.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPNE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SeaSpine in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SeaSpine by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SeaSpine by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in SeaSpine by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SeaSpine in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John B. Henneman III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Recommended Story: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.