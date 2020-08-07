Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Issued By Truist Securiti

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wendys in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Wendys’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

WEN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Wendys from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Wendys from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wendys from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Wendys from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.62.

WEN stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average is $20.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.24. Wendys has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $24.04.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.29 million. Wendys had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 22.37%. Wendys’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Wendys’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other Wendys news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 20,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $425,276.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,905.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 167,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $3,577,438.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,044,451.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 558,661 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,556 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wendys by 120.8% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Wendys by 38.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Wendys by 56.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wendys by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wendys by 25.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

