Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Wynn Resorts, Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the casino operator will earn ($2.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.63). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.98) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.82 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 77.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.13.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $76.57 on Friday. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $35.84 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.41.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 3,690 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 84.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,506 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 297.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 397 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 6,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $508,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,145,008.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

