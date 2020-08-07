Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Xylem Inc Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xylem in a report issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on XYL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Xylem from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Xylem from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.64.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $75.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.06. Xylem has a one year low of $54.62 and a one year high of $89.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $154,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Xylem by 60.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

