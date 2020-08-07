Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for 5N Plus Inc Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc (TSE:VNP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for 5N Plus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 5th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.90 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

VNP opened at C$1.88 on Friday. 5N Plus has a one year low of C$1.01 and a one year high of C$2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.78 million and a PE ratio of 47.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.47, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 4.42.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$67.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$65.46 million.

In other 5N Plus news, Director Luc Bertrand acquired 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$389,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,584,875. Insiders purchased 295,100 shares of company stock worth $488,695 over the last quarter.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty chemicals and engineered materials in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

