Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) Raised by Analyst

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fox Factory in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Fox Factory’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FOXF. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $106.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.33 and its 200-day moving average is $66.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.84. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $109.12.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.22. Fox Factory had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 23.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 4.1% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,663,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,454,000 after acquiring an additional 66,035 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Fox Factory by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,285,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,975,000 after purchasing an additional 606,497 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in Fox Factory by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,178,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,503,000 after purchasing an additional 124,982 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Fox Factory by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,706,000 after purchasing an additional 61,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fox Factory by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 680,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,598,000 after purchasing an additional 112,244 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Wesley E. Allinger sold 6,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $448,636.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,019,722.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

