Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) Cut by Truist Securiti

Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Frontdoor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Frontdoor’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Frontdoor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Frontdoor from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $45.22 on Friday. Frontdoor has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $53.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.78 and its 200-day moving average is $41.59.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 81.77% and a net margin of 10.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the first quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 61.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 150.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the first quarter worth $80,000. 99.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.