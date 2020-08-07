Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Globus Medical Inc Boosted by SVB Leerink (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Globus Medical in a report released on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now expects that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical device company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 11.90%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Globus Medical from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities raised Globus Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.07.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $57.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.72 and its 200-day moving average is $48.33. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $60.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 341.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Andrew Douglas bought 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.75 per share, for a total transaction of $32,947.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 9,076 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $462,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

See Also: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.