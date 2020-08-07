Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc Cut by Truist Securiti (NYSE:HRTG)

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Heritage Insurance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Heritage Insurance’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE:HRTG opened at $13.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.66. Heritage Insurance has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $15.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.18). Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 6.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,326,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,914,000 after buying an additional 176,112 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 4.1% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 502,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,720 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 22,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance in the first quarter worth about $3,402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.26%.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.