Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Iamgold Corp Lifted by Cormark (TSE:IMG)

Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Analysts at Cormark upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Iamgold in a research report issued on Thursday, August 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. Cormark also issued estimates for Iamgold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$368.50 million for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Iamgold from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iamgold in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Iamgold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of IMG stock opened at C$6.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.76, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48. Iamgold has a 52 week low of C$2.00 and a 52 week high of C$7.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.65.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

