Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) Increased by Analyst

Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Ichor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ichor’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ICHR. Stifel Nicolaus cut Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Ichor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Ichor from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Ichor stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.04. Ichor has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $39.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.39 million, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day moving average of $26.44.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $221.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.60 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 2.43%. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

In other Ichor news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 15,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $343,594.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 73,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 647.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 2,740.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 391.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Ichor by 20.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

