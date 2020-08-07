Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) Lowered by Analyst

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inogen in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now forecasts that the medical technology company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Inogen’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20. Inogen had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on INGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair downgraded Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Inogen from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.83.

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $34.24 on Friday. Inogen has a twelve month low of $28.57 and a twelve month high of $76.89. The company has a market cap of $765.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.74 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Inogen by 29.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,373 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Inogen by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Inogen by 8.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

