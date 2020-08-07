Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Raised by Truist Securiti

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of International Game Technology in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.15). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for International Game Technology’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.61 million. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

IGT has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Union Gaming Research cut International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.62.

IGT stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 980.00 and a beta of 1.89. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 322,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 88,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.16% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

