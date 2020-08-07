Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Intersect ENT Inc Lifted by William Blair (NASDAQ:XENT)

Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intersect ENT in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.41). William Blair also issued estimates for Intersect ENT’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.28) EPS.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 52.93%. Intersect ENT’s revenue was down 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Intersect ENT from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intersect ENT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Intersect ENT from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of Intersect ENT stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $670.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Intersect ENT has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $31.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Intersect ENT by 47.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,188,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,933,000 after acquiring an additional 701,046 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Intersect ENT by 8.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 892,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,579,000 after purchasing an additional 72,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intersect ENT by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 721,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intersect ENT by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 659,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,414,000 after purchasing an additional 81,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,334,000 after purchasing an additional 600,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.