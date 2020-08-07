Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) Reduced by Analyst

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) – Wedbush dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.82) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.71). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.74) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.87.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.44% and a negative return on equity of 186.76%.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $289,050.00. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $122,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,087,347.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,775 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 105.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 53.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 16.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.