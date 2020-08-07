Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Cut by Raymond James

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Magna International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Magna International stock opened at C$65.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$61.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$58.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.65. Magna International has a 52 week low of C$33.22 and a 52 week high of C$75.25.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.18 billion.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

