Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Neuronetics Inc Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:STIM)

Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Neuronetics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.29). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Neuronetics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 75.27% and a negative net margin of 63.77%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on STIM. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Neuronetics stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. Neuronetics has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STIM. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Neuronetics by 92.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Neuronetics by 63.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 14,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Neuronetics by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

