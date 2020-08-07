Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) Boosted by Cormark

Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nuvista Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, August 5th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.08). Cormark also issued estimates for Nuvista Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.90) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$1.25 price target on shares of Nuvista Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Nuvista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$1.85 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$1.40 to C$1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.67.

Nuvista Energy stock opened at C$0.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. Nuvista Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.24 and a 52-week high of C$3.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.13. The firm has a market cap of $148.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$127.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$137.30 million.

Nuvista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

