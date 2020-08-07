Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) Lifted by Truist Securiti

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report issued on Wednesday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.51). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.03. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Nomura Instinet dropped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of RRR opened at $13.45 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $27.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,502,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,050,000 after purchasing an additional 355,815 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,910,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,984,000 after acquiring an additional 109,187 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,108,000. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,777,000 after acquiring an additional 810,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after purchasing an additional 78,813 shares in the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.