Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) Raised by Piper Sandler

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SAMG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Shares of SAMG opened at $12.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.02. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $14.36.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 10.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAMG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 474,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 44,889 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 146,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 126.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.70%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

