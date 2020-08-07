Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Increased by Analyst

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Southwestern Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.01. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.11.

SWN stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

