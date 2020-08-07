Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Decreased by KeyCorp

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sterling Construction in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sterling Construction’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 17.58%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on STRL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

Sterling Construction stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.60. Sterling Construction has a one year low of $6.72 and a one year high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $375.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Construction by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 614,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 261,702 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the second quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 39.6% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 437,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 123,950 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 21.3% during the second quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 101,521 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 6.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,519,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 98,011 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Roger A. Cregg bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $47,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

