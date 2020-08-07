Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Tenet Healthcare Corp Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. William Blair also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 82.35%. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

THC has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Shares of THC opened at $29.36 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $39.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average is $23.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.57, a P/E/G ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2,780.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,769,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

