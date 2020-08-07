Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Texas Roadhouse Inc Reduced by Wedbush (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Roadhouse in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $476.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.75 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TXRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Texas Roadhouse from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $59.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $72.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.17, a P/E/G ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.19 and its 200 day moving average is $51.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,648,000 after purchasing an additional 57,471 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,544,000 after purchasing an additional 244,737 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,262,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,146,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 77.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,085,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,826,000 after buying an additional 472,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,941,000 after buying an additional 51,966 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 3,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $169,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

