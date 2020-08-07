Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Toll Brothers Inc Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Toll Brothers in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 6.85%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $16.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 9th. BTIG Research lowered Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $39.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $49.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average is $32.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $4,117,200.00. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 350,457 shares in the company, valued at $13,317,366. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,000 shares of company stock worth $7,512,900. Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

