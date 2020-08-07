Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Reduced by Analyst

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.32. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZBH. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.30.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $132.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 831.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $161.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.62 and a 200-day moving average of $125.86.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.16 million. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

In other news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,184. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $376,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,202.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 240,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 96,120 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 106,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 33,945 shares during the period. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.