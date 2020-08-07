QASH (QASH) Price Reaches $0.0438

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 7th. Over the last seven days, QASH has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One QASH token can currently be bought for $0.0438 or 0.00000372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Liquid, GOPAX and Hotbit. QASH has a market cap of $15.31 million and $146,745.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008494 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.24 or 0.02024385 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00084945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00193576 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000909 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000176 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00112753 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QASH is steemit.com/@quoineliquid. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. The official website for QASH is liquid.plus.

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Ethfinex, GOPAX, Liquid, Hotbit, IDEX, LATOKEN, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

