QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,410,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 10,100,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

QEP stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,026,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,418,085. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46. QEP Resources has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $5.11. The stock has a market cap of $346.52 million, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 4.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.73 million. QEP Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 0.68%. Research analysts forecast that QEP Resources will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QEP shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners started coverage on QEP Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on QEP Resources to $1.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised QEP Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.52.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QEP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,547,000 after buying an additional 40,383 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,943,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,748,000 after buying an additional 735,172 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 2,409.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 56,976 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,271,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,720,000 after buying an additional 196,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

