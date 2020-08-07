Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) Short Interest Update

Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 3,330,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QGEN shares. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Monday, July 20th. Warburg Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Qiagen stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,379,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,139. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,577.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.20.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $443.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.80 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 16.04%. Qiagen’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,347,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,538,000 after purchasing an additional 597,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,822,000 after acquiring an additional 55,987 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 10.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,561,000. 60.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

