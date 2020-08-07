Quantum Resistant Ledger Market Cap Tops $9.90 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $9.90 million and $240,090.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Upbit, Liqui and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006002 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00022575 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00013557 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00029401 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.68 or 0.01426645 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 71,798,955 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Tidex, CoinExchange, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

