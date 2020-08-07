Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.37

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.37 and traded as high as $30.96. Quebecor shares last traded at $30.73, with a volume of 1,300 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 559.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 13.76.

About Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

