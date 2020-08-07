Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) Director Mckenna Michelle Sells 8,803 Shares

Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) Director Mckenna Michelle sold 8,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $80,987.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,071 shares in the company, valued at $488,253.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mckenna Michelle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 4th, Mckenna Michelle sold 8,310 shares of Quotient Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $61,244.70.

QUOT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 438,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,679. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 0.72. Quotient Technology Inc has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $11.42.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QUOT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology in the first quarter worth $95,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 9,613.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 76,620 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 15,854 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 625,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $5.20 to $7.60 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.73.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

