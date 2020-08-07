QYNO Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last Week (QNO)

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One QYNO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, QYNO has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. QYNO has a total market capitalization of $618.70 and approximately $59.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QYNO alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 59.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000186 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About QYNO

QYNO (CRYPTO:QNO) is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QYNO is www.qyno.org.

Buying and Selling QYNO

QYNO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QYNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QYNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QYNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QYNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.