Rapids (RPD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,121.00

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. In the last seven days, Rapids has traded down 38.4% against the dollar. One Rapids token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. Rapids has a market cap of $916,690.29 and approximately $2,121.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rapids Token Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 22,982,585,385 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,785,130,127 tokens. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD.

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

