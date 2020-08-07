Rare Element Resource (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.89

Rare Element Resource (OTCMKTS:REEMF)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and traded as low as $0.88. Rare Element Resource shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 100,561 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Rare Element Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get Rare Element Resource alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.73.

Rare Element Resource (OTCMKTS:REEMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Rare Element Resource Company Profile (OTCMKTS:REEMF)

Rare Element Resources Ltd. explores for mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and rare earth element (REE) deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming.

Recommended Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Rare Element Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rare Element Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.